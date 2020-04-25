Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.08 ($3.59).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.