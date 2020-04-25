Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 659 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 659 ($8.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target (down from GBX 880 ($11.58)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 668.50 ($8.79).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 669.41. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

