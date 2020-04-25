Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,942

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,180 ($54.99) to GBX 3,942 ($51.85) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,694 ($35.44) on Tuesday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,461.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,366.04.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.