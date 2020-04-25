BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,680 at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,287.20 ($16.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

