Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.80. 1,769,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

