Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Trimmed by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

