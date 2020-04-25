British Land (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 455

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLND. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 544.69 ($7.17).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 380.90 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 535.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). Insiders have bought 107 shares of company stock worth $1,541,947 in the last three months.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

