Brokerages Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.67. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. 1,482,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

