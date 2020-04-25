Canaccord Genuity Trims AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price to $8.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

