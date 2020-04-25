Capita (LON:CPI) Given New GBX 70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Capita to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 70.83 ($0.93).

CPI opened at GBX 33.43 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.98. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Capita will post 1289.9998597 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,663.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

