Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Capita to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.83 ($0.93).

CPI stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.43 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 17,254,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $557.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.98.

Capita (LON:CPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Capita will post 1289.9998597 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capita news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,754 shares of company stock worth $1,034,663.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

