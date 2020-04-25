Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

