Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

