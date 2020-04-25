Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

