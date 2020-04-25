Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €2.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €2.94 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

