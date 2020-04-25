Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.00 ($4.65).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €2.94 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

