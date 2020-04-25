Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

GTLS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

