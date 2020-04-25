Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

GTLS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Earnings History for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit