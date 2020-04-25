Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,789 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 189,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Friday. 2,294,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,516. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.71%. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently -1,800.00%.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

