CIBC Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$40.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of LNR opened at C$30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$24.57 and a 1 year high of C$51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.19.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total value of C$92,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,800 shares in the company, valued at C$4,870,497.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

