CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

CIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.