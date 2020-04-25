CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,975. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average is $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

