Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,695. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

