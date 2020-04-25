Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

