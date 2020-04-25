Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.93 ($5.73).

CBK stock opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of €8.22 ($9.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

