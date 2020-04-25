Contrasting Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) & Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (OTCMKTS:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) and Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 9.85% 12.83% 6.45% Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $656.96 million 0.60 $79.47 million $0.54 6.17 Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi Unicem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and Buzzi Unicem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 2 2 0 0 1.50 Buzzi Unicem 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than Buzzi Unicem.

Volatility & Risk

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buzzi Unicem has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina beats Buzzi Unicem on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

