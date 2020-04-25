Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after purchasing an additional 514,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,501. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

