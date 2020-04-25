Cowen Begins Coverage on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.47.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $381.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.