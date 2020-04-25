Cowen Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to “Hold”

Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.