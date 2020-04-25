Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander upgraded Credicorp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credicorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

