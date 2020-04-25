CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 6,097,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,624. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.