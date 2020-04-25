Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €68.75 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BN. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.37 ($82.98).

Shares of BN opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.92. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

