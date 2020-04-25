Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.37 ($82.98).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.92. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

