Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.16-4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.187 billion.Dassault Systemes also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

