Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.231 billion.Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.16-4.24 EPS.

DASTY opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

