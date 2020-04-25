Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

