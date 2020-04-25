Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Lowered to GBX 2,750 at Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,817.75 ($50.22).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,108 ($40.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,334.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,714.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 51.45 ($0.68) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60). Also, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.