Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €17.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

EPA:ORA opened at €11.19 ($13.01) on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.07.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (EPA:ORA)

