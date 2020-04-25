Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRW3. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.57 ($72.76).

DRW3 opened at €79.00 ($91.86) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($126.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.74 and a 200-day moving average of €59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $600.40 million and a PE ratio of 56.27.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

