Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €68.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.57 ($72.76).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €79.00 ($91.86) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($126.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of €74.74 and a 200-day moving average of €59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $600.40 million and a P/E ratio of 56.27.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.