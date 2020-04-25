East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

