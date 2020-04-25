East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,992. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.