Eight Capital Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,286,620.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

