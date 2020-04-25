Eight Capital Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of $811.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$183.73 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

