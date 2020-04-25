Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.73 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.