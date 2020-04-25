Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

