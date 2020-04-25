EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENS. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EnerSys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,966,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

