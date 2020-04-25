ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.16 ($12.97).

ETR ENI opened at €8.22 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €15.86 ($18.45). The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.48.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

