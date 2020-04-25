Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given Hold Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $166.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Equifax stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

