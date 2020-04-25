Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,231 shares of company stock valued at $444,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 250,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

