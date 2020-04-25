Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 57,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,659. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $257.38 and a 1-year high of $383.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.87.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

